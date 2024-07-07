State Union Minister Pabitra Margherita Oversees Relief Efforts in Flood-Affected Margherita; Emphasizes Adequacy of Relief Supplies

TINSUKIA/DIGBOI: The Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Textiles Pabitra Margherita led a comprehensive assessment visit to relief camps across the Margherita Revenue Circle on Saturday. Accompanied by key officials including the Sub Divisional Officer Civil, Circle Officer and Executive Magistrate, the minister meticulously evaluated the distribution of essential relief items and the availability of basic amenities for flood-affected individuals.

While inspecting relief camps in the Makumkila area and Margherita Town, the minister closely monitored the distribution process of gratuitous relief, vital supplies such as water bottles, candles, and mosquito coils. Emphasis was placed on ensuring the adequacy and efficiency of relief efforts to meet the immediate needs of those sheltered in these camps. Though the situation upstream has shown a decline in water levels on July 4, allowing some families to return to their homes, the mid-stream and downstream areas continue to experience water levels as both Buridehing and Tirap rivers were flowing above the danger mark by 2.55 meters by night of July 5 but showing declining trends on Saturday morning. Authorities have conducted necessary evacuations in these regions to ensure the safety of residents. So far 139 individuals from Alubari, Rampur Sonowal Gaon, Bihari Basti Mulang No 2 in Margherita and Jagun regions have been rescued. 30 relief camps remain operational with additional camps established as per the evolving requirements.

Simultaneously, the civil administration continued the assessment at various other locations including Lama Gaon L.P. School, No.6 Dirok L.P. School, Khagori Pather L.P. School, Sati Joymati L.P. School, Namdang Bashbari L.P. School, Borfakial L.P. School, and Manmawmukh L.P. School. Their inspections focused on verifying the provision of distribution of GR and essential amenities crucial for the well-being of flood-displaced residents. Collaborative efforts extended beyond relief supplies, with the Veterinary Department of Margherita coordinating with local officials and village leaders to distribute animal fodder, ensuring livestock welfare amidst the crisis.

