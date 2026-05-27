Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) allocates portfolios to executive members

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) on Monday officially allocated departments and subjects to the members of the newly constituted Executive Committee with immediate effect.

Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa has retained key departments, including General Administration Department (GAD), Personnel, Sports and Youth Affairs, Tourism, Weights and Measures, along with subjects not specifically allotted to other Executive Members.

Meanwhile, Donpainon Thaosen has been allotted Town and Country Planning and Finance, Probita Johari got Health and Family Welfare, Handloom and Textiles, Amendu Hojai was assigned Art and Culture, Cultural Affairs, Archaeology, Museum and Library, Roton Jarambusa got PHE Maibang Division and PHE Umrangso Division, Monjit Nading got Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Niranjan Hojai was assigned Social Welfare, Paudaming Niame got PWD (Mahur Division), Zosunthang Hmar got Council PWD, Water Resources, Industries and DIPRO, Samsing Engti got Co-operative, Food and Civil Supplies, Fisheries, Ngulminlal Lienthang received Sericulture and Adult Education, Monjoy Langthasa got PWD Roads Haflong Division, PWD Roads Maibang Division and PWD Building Division, Lalremsiama Darnei received Community Development, Panchayat and DRDA, Noah Daime got Soil Conservation, and Projith Hojai was allotted Land and Revenue, Taxation and Irrigation.

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