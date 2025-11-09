Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) CEM inaugurates two-day Jatinga Festival

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC) inaugurated the two-day Jatinga Festival on Saturday at its permanent venue near Jatinga, in the presence of DHAC Chairman Mohet Hojai and other dignitaries.

In his welcome address, Fleming Rupsi, the MAC of Jatinga constituency, highlighted the festival’s growing role in boosting the local economy and expressed gratitude to the CEM for his continued encouragement and support.

The inaugural ceremony began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by CEM Gorlosa, Chairman Hojai, and other guests. The event featured captivating traditional dance performances by troupes representing the Dimasa, Khasi, Zeme, and Kuki communities, delighting the audience with their vibrant cultural expressions. The festival grounds were beautifully decorated with stalls showcasing ethnic cuisine and traditional handicrafts, reflecting the rich cultural diversity of Dima Hasao.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Gorlosa, who attended as the chief guest, commended the organisers for their efforts in promoting local culture and tourism through such events. He urged residents to extend warm hospitality to visiting guests to ensure they have a pleasant experience in Dima Hasao.

