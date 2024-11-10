Assam: 6th Edition of Jatinga Festival Kicks Off in Dima Hasao

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and Dima Hasao Tourism Management Committee organized a two-day 6th edition of Jatinga festival began on Friday. The inaugural ceremony was attended by Chief Executive Member Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa as chief guest. Distinguished guests included chairman Mohet Hojai, Deputy Chairman Amin Lienthang, Executive Members Donpainan Thaosen, Samuel Changsan, Samsing Enghi, Poudaming Nriame, Probita Johori, Manjit Naiding, MACs Nojit Kemprai, Monjay Langthasa, Dhriti Thaosen etc.

Debolal Gorlosa, who ceremonially inaugurated the sixth Jatinga festival at around 3 pm, said that if Dima Hasao district becomes a big tourist centre, the problem of unemployment in this hilly district will be solved.

He said that the tender for road construction work in various places in Dima Hasao district has already been completed. When the road is constructed from Mahur to Hangrum, tourists will come to enjoy the natural beauty of Dima Hasao district instead of going to Cherrapunji.

He also said that migratory birds should be kept alive in Jatinga. The hills near Jatinga is full of natural beauty and the birds are being saved by Jaintia, Kuki, Hmar people.

Attending the inaugural ceremony, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Chairman Mohet Hojai said that the 6th Edition of the Jatinga Festival 2024 celebrates not only the natural beauty of Dima Hasao but also raises awareness about the rich biodiversity of the region, especially its unique avian visitors. The Jatinga Festival has become a key event in Dima Hasao’s calendar, bringing together locals and visitors alike to appreciate the mesmerizing phenomenon of migratory birds, which has been drawing scientists, tourists, and nature enthusiasts to our district.

Chairman Hojai further said, “As we celebrate the 6th Edition of the Jatinga Festival, let us remember our duty to protect our avian visitors, nurture our environment, and continue to promote Dima Hasao as a sustainable and vibrant tourist destination.

This festival is not just a celebration; it’s a reminder of our shared responsibility to preserve the beauty and uniqueness of Dima Hasao for generations to come.

In the evening Bollywood singer Ritu Pathak, Bombay Viking’s Neeraj Sridhar and DJ Kaushis kept the audience spellbound by their cultural programme on the first day of Jatinga festival.

Also Read: Assam Science Society hails Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Granting Classical Status to Assamese

Also watch: