Dima Hasao Autonomous Council Forms Committee to Scrutinize Public Accounts, Enhances Oversight

HAFLONG: The chairman of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Mohet Hojai, chaired the 2nd (247) session of the council at the council session hall on Wednesday.

In pursuance of an earlier session wherein a three-member committee was formed with MAC, Dhriti Thaosen, as chairman, this committee submitted its report and placed it before the house.

After thorough discussion, the house unanimously passed to notify the duties, powers, and functions of the PAC, like the Council Committee on Public Accounts (CCPA). Framed under the “rules of procedures and conduct of business in the N.C. Hills Autonomous Council assembly” (presently under legislative process).

Followed by the formation of a five-member committee of the CCPA, with Rupali Langthasa, MAC, as chairperson, Dhriti Thaosen, MAC, Herojit Jidung, MAC, Amin Lienthang, MAC, and L. Darnei as the members who will scrutinize and consider the report of the Controller and auditor general in cases where the governor may have required him or her to conduct an audit of any receipts or examine the accounts of stores and stocks.

