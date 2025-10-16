BDF Demands Government White Paper Clarifying the Inclusion of Barak Villages in Dima Hasao

Dutta Roy described Barak Valley as an “island of peace”, There has been no communal riot here for decades; even after the demolition of the Babri Masjid, when riots broke out across India, Barak remained peaceful. noting that the region has remained free from communal unrest for decades and that communities including Bengalis, Tea Tribes, and Dimasas have lived in harmony. He alleged that a “malicious circle in Dispur” is attempting to sow discord among various linguistic and ethnic groups, but asserted that the people of Barak would not tolerate such divisive efforts.

He further mentioned the long-standing cultural ties between the Bodo, Dimasa, Tripuri, and Bengali communities, cautioning against moves to damage this unity. Dutta Roy reiterated his demand for transparency, urging the government to clarify its stand on the DNLA accord and the reported inclusion of villages, while appealing to the public to remain calm and ignore rumours.