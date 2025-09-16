Dima Hasao: Daniel Langthasa announces new political party to Champion Sixth Schedule Rights

OUR Correspondent

Haflong: In a significant political development, former Member of Autonomous Council (MAC) and convenor of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee, Daniel Langthasa, on Monday announced the formation of a new political party in Dima Hasao.

Addressing a press meet, Langthasa declared that the party, to be called a “People’s Party,” will work with a clear mission to safeguard the rights of the people living in the Sixth Schedule areas and to uphold the principles of true democracy. He emphasized that the party would remain rooted in the aspirations of the indigenous communities of the hill district and would function as an alternative platform for people-centric governance.

Langthasa further confirmed that he would contest the forthcoming Assam Assembly election as the People’s Party candidate from the 113th Tribal Reserved Haflong constituency.

“This decision is driven by the need for a genuine people’s voice in the political sphere, one that can ensure protection of the Sixth Schedule provisions and stand firmly for democratic values,” Langthasa asserted during the press interaction.

His announcement is being seen as a move that could potentially reshape the political landscape of Dima Hasao ahead of the state polls, with the new party expected to draw attention from sections of the electorate seeking change.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Congress MAC Daniel Langthasa resigns from the party

Also Watch: