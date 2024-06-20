PM-Kisan 17th Installment Released in Dima Hasao; Minister Nandita Gorlosa Emphasizes Agricultural Development

Haflong: The release of the 17th installment of PM-Kisan organized jointly by the Department of Agriculture and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dima Hasao was held at the Agriculture Guest House, Haflong conference hall on Tuesday.

The programme was graced by the Minister of Power, Sports &Youth Welfare, Co-operation and ITFC(Archeology) department, Government of Assam Nandita Gorlosa and Secretary of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council PS Jahari.

A total of ninety farmers attended the programme which was hosted by Rashmita Saikia, Senior Scientist and Head (i/c). She informed the gathering that a total of 9.26 crore farmers in the country will receive a benefit of Rs.20,000 crore in the 17th instalment of PM-Kisan.

District Agriculture Officer Amrit Lal Narzary welcomed the gathering with a warm welcome speech. After that L. Nampui, SDAO (Headqtr), Department of Agriculture gave a brief report on the status of PM Kisan in the district. She informed that 19,706 farmers of this district will receive PM Kisan funds during this instalment. She also emphasized updating bank accounts with proper KYC which is very important for the release of PM Kisan fund and other government benefits. Secretary of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council PS Jahari in his speech requested the farmers to make proper utilization of the fund received in order to increase their farm income. Minister of Power Government of Assam Nandita Gorlosa in her speech informed the farmers on the importance of marketing and forming FPO/FPCs which will help farmers in getting the proper price of their produce through proper marketing. She urged the farmers and departments to check the benefits of schemes, technologies etc in terms of income. She emphasized farmers cultivating high-value crops and an early variety of crops for increasing revenue. She also explained to the farmers the importance of seed savings.

