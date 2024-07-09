Dima Hasao District Authority Launches Mosquito Breeding Source Reduction Week to Combat Dengue

Haflong: The District Authority launched Mosquito Breeding Source Reduction Week campaign for prevention & control of Dengue in urban areas of Dima Hasao which was organized by NCVBDC, Dima Hasao Haflong at Lal field Haflong on Monday.

The programme was also attended by chairperson of Haflong Municipal Board Ripa Hojai. This campaign aimed at educating the community on the importance of eliminating mosquito breeding sources to prevent the spread of mosquito borne diseases. This week long campaign which has been taking place from the 2nd & 4th week of July, may be extended to rural villages as per situation and availability of source.

According to the report CMOCD, Dr Paban Kr. Ganju, informed that in the last year 853 cases of Dengue had been reported in the district and 25 cases has been reported this year till date.

Stressing the need for an awareness drive among the people Dr Leena Hakmaosa addressed some common things that can cause mosquito breeding such as standing waterlogged soil in planting vessels, coconut shells, tyres and drainage water etc.

