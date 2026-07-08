Dima Hasao Ethnic Festival 2026 to Showcase Culture and Boost Tourism from July 10

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: With tourist footfall steadily increasing in Dima Hasao, the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) has announced the organisation of the Dima Hasao Ethnic Festival 2026 to showcase the district's rich cultural heritage and further promote tourism. The announcement was made by the Chairman, Tourist Department, Joshringdao Phonglo, during a press conference held in Haflong on Tuesday. According to the schedule, the festival will be held at Haflong Lake on July 10 and July 11, at the 'I Love Dima Hasao' tourist spot in Jatinga on July 17 and 18, at Shankh Golf Course in Umrangso on July 24 and 25, and at the tourist destination popularly known as 'Mini Pahalgam' in Jatinga on July 31 and August 1.

Phonglo stated that the festival aims to introduce tourists to the traditions, customs, folk culture, indigenous cuisine, and handicrafts of the various ethnic communities residing in Dima Hasao.

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