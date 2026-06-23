Dima Hasao Issues Advisory on Possible Kopili Water Release from Khandong Dam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The District Disaster Management Authority, Dima Hasao, has issued an advisory warning residents living along the Kopili river and downstream areas of a possible rise in water level following continuous rainfall in the Khandong catchment area.

According to the advisory, the water level in the Kopili reservoir is rising, and water may be released from the Khandong Dam by gradually opening spillway gates to maintain safety. The authority has urged people in vulnerable areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

Residents have been advised not to use river water during release periods and to keep livestock and belongings away from riverbanks. The advisory also asked the public to follow updates regarding the number of gates opened and the quantum of water released, which will be shared through mobile and WhatsApp groups.

The District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) has also published contact numbers for public assistance: 03673-236324, 03673-356022, 03673-1077 (toll-free), and 09435530412. The DEOC email ID is deochaflong@gmail.com.

Also Read: Additional Water Released from Khandong Dam Amid Heavy Inflows, Says DDMA Hojai