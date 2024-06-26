Dima Hasao Sweeps State Level Rabindra Sangeet and Dance Competition with Four Prizes

Haflong: Dima Hasao became the best in State Level Rabindra Sangeet and Rabindra Nitrya Competition organized by Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board by bagging as many as four prizes.

Ankita Mitharphansa from Haflong won the “state best” title in Rabindra Sangeet in category C and Sujal Bhattacharya of Maibang won the state best in Rabindra Nritya in category A. Besides, Dipanwita Dutta of Mahur won the second prize in Rabindra Nritya category B and Dipankar Barman won the second prize in category C. Prizes include a trophy, certificate and cash.

The prize distribution ceremony was held at Shrimanta Shankardeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati. Minister of Forest, Transport and Minority Development Chandramohan Patowari was the chief guest on the occasion. Minister of Public Health Technical Department Jayantamalla Baruah, Deputy Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Numal Momin, Principal of Assam Linguistic Minorities Development Board Shiladitya Dev, Mayor of Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mrigen Sharanya, MLA of Nagaon Rupak Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Hojai Rabindranath Kur University Dr. Amalendu Chakraborty and others were the guests of honour.

The programme began with the performance of the national anthem. Then the guests lit the lamp in front of the poet’s portrait. Linguistic Minority Development Board Principal Shiladitya Dev delivered the welcome speech. In his speech, the chief guest, Minister Chandramohan Patwari congratulated the contestants from different parts of Assam. He advised to hold such competitive dance and music competitions in the future as well.

It may be noted that the State-based Rabindra Nritya and Rabindra sangeet Competition has been held for two years under the initiative of the Assam Linguistic Minority Development Board. This time this competition was organized in total nineteen districts of the state including Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi. Auditions were held in different parts of the state from June 1 to June 16. There were three streams each in sangeet and dance. The music lovers of the hills were elated with such great success.

