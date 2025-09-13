Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) seeks urgent safety steps on Umrangso-Lanka Road

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In response to frequent accidents on the Umrangso-Lanka Road, the Dimasa Students’ Union (DSU) submitted a memorandum to Commissioner and Special Secretary, Government of Assam, Chandan Sarma, recently, pressing for urgent road safety measures. The union highlighted that the road had witnessed numerous accidents, resulting in significant loss of life and leaving many individuals disabled. The memorandum demanded immediate action, including clearing jungles on both sides of the road, installing speed breakers, road signages, and safety reflectors at accident-prone zones, stricter monitoring and regulation of heavy vehicle traffic, and assigning responsibility to the concerned authority for the road’s maintenance and safety.

