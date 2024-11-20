Dinjan Boat Tragedy: Shocking Confession Reveals Dark Twist In Sudden Disappearance

DINJAN: The terrible Dinjan boat disaster in Assam has taken a terrifying turn after the prime accused, Amrish Mipun, admitted to a heinous deed that has left the community in shock.
Mipun admits to assaulting and hurling Manoj Payaria, a local hero who risked his life to save others, into the Dibru River during the chaotic rescue attempt on November 18.
The accident occurred when a boat carrying four people capsized in the Dibru River. Witnesses recalled Payaria's incredible bravery when he dived into the rushing waters to save everyone on board. He had saved some lives, but he had been washed away without anyone knowing how.
Mipun, who surrendered to authorities on Wednesday after evading a police raid in Dodhia, admitted to the interrogation officer about his act of preventing Payaria from boarding the boat following the rescue.
He admitted to kicking Payaria into the river, a horrific act that has shattered the neighborhood. Mipun was brought to Tinsukia for police interrogation after surrendering at the Jonai police station and undergoing a medical checkup.
The tragic incident has cast a shadow over Payaria’s selfless heroism, turning his disappearance into a deeply unsettling tale of betrayal. The community has been left grappling with grief and anger, as Payaria’s courageous actions are remembered even amid this dark revelation.
The accident has also reignited calls for stricter safety measures and regulations for river transportation to prevent similar tragedies in the future.
As investigations continue, Payaria’s legacy stands as a reminder of extraordinary courage, even as the circumstances of his fate highlight the need for justice and accountability.
