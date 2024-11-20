Dinjan Boat Tragedy: Shocking Confession Reveals Dark Twist In Sudden Disappearance

DINJAN: The terrible Dinjan boat disaster in Assam has taken a terrifying turn after the prime accused, Amrish Mipun, admitted to a heinous deed that has left the community in shock.

Mipun admits to assaulting and hurling Manoj Payaria, a local hero who risked his life to save others, into the Dibru River during the chaotic rescue attempt on November 18.

The accident occurred when a boat carrying four people capsized in the Dibru River. Witnesses recalled Payaria's incredible bravery when he dived into the rushing waters to save everyone on board. He had saved some lives, but he had been washed away without anyone knowing how.