Barpeta Celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Grand March

Barpeta: Along with the rest of Assam, Barpeta also celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India,’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event was organised with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. A mega march took place in the town on Tuesday to highlight Patel's legacy of unity, integrity, and nation-building.
The Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the march in an auspicious atmosphere. He further called upon everyone to contribute towards building a self-reliant, united India, drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel's vision and leadership while addressing the gathering.
Moreover, a symbolic tree plantation by the Minister at the beginning of the program gave everyone a message on environmental awareness along with the celebration.
As part of the celebration, participants comprising students, teachers, and locals, took an oath pledging to uphold the nation's unity and integrity. The event saw active participation of the Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, Additional Commissioner, and Additional Superintendent of Police.
Subsequently, school students of different institutions performed colourful cultural shows comprising patriotic songs, dances, and skits on Sardar Patel's efforts for the independence and integration of India. The march served as a reminder of Patel's role in integrating India's princely states and his steadfast commitment to national unity. Cheers and chants of national pride brought the event to its close, making the celebration both memorable and meaningful for all who participated.