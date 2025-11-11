Barpeta Celebrates 150th Birth Anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Grand March

Barpeta: Along with the rest of Assam, Barpeta also celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of the ‘Iron Man of India,’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event was organised with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. A mega march took place in the town on Tuesday to highlight Patel's legacy of unity, integrity, and nation-building.

The Assam Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the march in an auspicious atmosphere. He further called upon everyone to contribute towards building a self-reliant, united India, drawing inspiration from Sardar Patel's vision and leadership while addressing the gathering.