Diphu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Jotson Bey, ASDC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Jotson Bey:

A resident of West Karbi Anglong’s Solomon Bey Gaon, Shri Jotson Bey, aged 62, is the son of Late Seng Bey. He is a candidate of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), contesting for the Diphu Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. His occupation is farming.

Political Career of Jotson Bey: Jotson Bey's political tenure with the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) in Assam has been noteworthy. As the former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), he played a pivotal role in steering various administrative and development initiatives.

His nomination as the Lok Sabha candidate for the ASDC in the Diphu (ST) constituency is a testament to the party's trust in his vision and dedication to the progress of the Karbi Anglong's hill communities.

Furthermore, under his guidance, the ASDC has firmly stood against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within the sixth schedule territories of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.