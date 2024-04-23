Diphu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Jotson Bey, ASDC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Jotson Bey:
A resident of West Karbi Anglong’s Solomon Bey Gaon, Shri Jotson Bey, aged 62, is the son of Late Seng Bey. He is a candidate of the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), contesting for the Diphu Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. His occupation is farming.
Political Career of Jotson Bey: Jotson Bey's political tenure with the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) in Assam has been noteworthy. As the former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), he played a pivotal role in steering various administrative and development initiatives.
His nomination as the Lok Sabha candidate for the ASDC in the Diphu (ST) constituency is a testament to the party's trust in his vision and dedication to the progress of the Karbi Anglong's hill communities.
Furthermore, under his guidance, the ASDC has firmly stood against the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within the sixth schedule territories of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong.
Educational Qualifications of Jotson Bey: His highest educational qualification includes the completion of HSSLC (12th pass), in the year 1984-85 from Diphu Govt. College.
Criminal Cases of Jotson Bey: Jotson Bey has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Jotson Bey:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Jotson Bey has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 4,57,171.88/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Jotson Bey has stated that the value of his immovable assets is approx. Rs. 42,00,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: Jotson Bey has been a vocal supporter for the execution of Article -244 (A) of the Indian Constitution, which seeks to empower the hill tribes of Karbi Anglong.
His stance is that establishing additional autonomous states in Assam is crucial for the welfare and self-governance of these communities.
