Diphu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Joy Ram Engleng, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Joyram Engleng:

A resident of West Karbi Anglong’s Dalimbari Gaon, Shri Joyram Engleng, aged 64, is the son of Late Moniram Engleng. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Diphu Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Engleng currently works as a social worker.

Political Career of Joy Ram Engleng: Joy Ram Engleng, a social worker by profession, has established himself as a prominent figure in Indian politics.

Affiliated with the Indian National Congress, he has previously held the position of Member of Legislative Assembly representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Executive Member in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

In the upcoming 2024 general elections, he is vying for a seat in the Diphu constituency of the Lok Sabha. Notably, Engleng was the first from Karbi Anglong to be part of the Bharatiya Janata Party, before returning to the Congress fold.