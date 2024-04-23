Diphu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Joy Ram Engleng, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Joyram Engleng:
A resident of West Karbi Anglong’s Dalimbari Gaon, Shri Joyram Engleng, aged 64, is the son of Late Moniram Engleng. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Diphu Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Engleng currently works as a social worker.
Political Career of Joy Ram Engleng: Joy Ram Engleng, a social worker by profession, has established himself as a prominent figure in Indian politics.
Affiliated with the Indian National Congress, he has previously held the position of Member of Legislative Assembly representing the Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Executive Member in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).
In the upcoming 2024 general elections, he is vying for a seat in the Diphu constituency of the Lok Sabha. Notably, Engleng was the first from Karbi Anglong to be part of the Bharatiya Janata Party, before returning to the Congress fold.
Additionally, he secured a legislative assembly seat representing Howraghat in the 2016 elections within the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.
Joy Ram Engleng was not granted a candidacy by his party for the 2021 state Assembly elections. Eventually, he had presented his resignation from the BJP, addressing it to the Assam BJP Chief, Bhavesh Kalita.
Educational Qualifications of Joy Ram Engleng: His highest educational qualification includes the completion of H.S.L.C, in the year 1983 from Govt. Boys High School, Diphu.
Criminal Cases of Joy Ram Engleng: Joy Ram Engleng has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Joy Ram Engleng:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Joyram Engleng has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 21,85,228.24/-
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Joyram Engleng has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 42,70,000.
Engleng has declared liabilities amounting to approx. Rs. 69,00,000.
Community Engagement and Outreach: In 2017, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led a development initiative in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong, focusing on infrastructure, education, health, and tourism to promote equitable growth.
The "Discovery of Assam" initiative was part of this effort, and Joyram Engleng supported these development projects.
