Diphu to honour legendary music maestro Bhupen Hazarika on 14th death anniversary

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: Nirola Phangchopi, ACS, the District Commissioner of Karbi Anglong, has announced that the 14th death anniversary of legendary music maestro and Bharat Ratna awardee Dr Bhupen Hazarika will be solemnly observed on November 5 at the Karbi Anglong Sports Association (KASA) Stadium in Diphu, commencing at 11:00 am.

This tribute event will unite thousands of admirers, students, and cultural enthusiasts to honour Dr Hazarika’s monumental contributions to Indian music, literature, and the promotion of social harmony. Known as the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra,’ his timeless works continue to resonate across Assam and India, fostering unity and brotherhood.

The ceremony will be presided over by Dr Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), as the chief guest. Distinguished guests of honour include Assam’s Cabinet Minister Nandita Gorlosa, (Guardian Minister), Amarsing Tisso, Member of Parliament, Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker, ALA, and MLA of Bokajan LAC, Darsing Ronghang, MLA of Howraghat LAC, and Bidya Sing Engleng, MLA of Diphu LAC.

An estimated 5,000 participants are expected to attend, comprising 2,000 representatives from the Education Department, 2,000 from the Cultural Department, 500 from Bokajan LAC, and 500 from Howraghat LAC. Senior citizens from Karbi Anglong district, national and state-level awardees, sports personalities, and various social organizations will also join, culminating in a grand human chain formation.

Highlights of the programme include floral tributes at Dr Hazarika’s portrait, a choral performance of his iconic songs by 200 artistes, and a symbolic human chain of all 5,000 attendees singing ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe,’ a poignant anthem embodying his philosophy of humanity and equality.

