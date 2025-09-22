Diphu’s Madhya Bazar Puja committee honours Zubeen Garg

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: On the eve of Mahalaya, the Madhya Bazar Puja committee in Diphu organized a sapling distribution programme to pay tribute to legendary singer and filmmaker Zubeen Garg. Over 2,000 saplings were distributed among local residents and children to honour the beloved heartthrob’s enduring legacy.

The early morning event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Executive Member (EM) Ritesh Enghee, puja committee office bearers, members, and conscious citizens of the community. This initiative not only celebrated Zubeen Garg’s remarkable contributions to music and cinema but also promoted environmental awareness through the distribution of saplings, aligning with the festive spirit of Mahalaya.

Also Read: Lack of enthusiasm in BTC polls amid mourning for Zubeen Garg

Also Watch: