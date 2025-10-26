Discussion on spoken language and folk culture marks 4th day of Assam Book Fair

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The ongoing Assam Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan, Bongaigaon organized jointly by the Axom Prakashan Parishad and the All Assam Publishers and Booksellers Association, continues to attract visitors with vibrant sessions on literature, language, and culture.

On the fourth day, a discussion titled, “The Influence of Spoken Language and Folk Culture on the Development of Assamese Language and Culture” was held at the Zubeen Garg Memorial stage. The session was moderated by noted writer Karunakantha Roy, who emphasized that spoken language and folk traditions are the lifeblood of any culture and language, including Assamese.

Guest speaker Dr. Rupanjali Devi, former Associate Professor of Bongaigaon University, highlighted that the Assamese language has evolved through the influence of multiple ethnic communities, each with its own dialect and cultural identity. She noted that folk literature and culture have enriched Assamese literature, citing examples from Lakshminath Bezbaroa, Bishnu Rabha, Jyotiprasad Agarwala, and Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Dr. Hiren Das of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva University remarked that spoken expressions form the core of Assamese vocabulary, while Dr. Bhavesh Das, senior journalist and author, said that the contribution of folk speech to Assamese literature is immense and timeless.

The session was coordinated by poet Nabajyoti Pathak, followed by a cultural competition directed by Prabodh Das. The event opened with performances by Nishant Bhaskar of Nalbari College, who rendered songs by Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg. Students from Birjhora Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Mary’s Convent Public School, and Birjhora College also took part in the competition.

