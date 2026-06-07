Tension at Goalpara school over tiffin controversy; administration orders probe

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: A major controversy has erupted in Goalpara district following an incident that reportedly took place on Friday at Krishnai Habraghat High School.

According to allegations, five students of class IX brought prohibited beef in their tiffin boxes to the school. It has further been alleged that they attempted to offer the meat to at least two Hindu students. The matter soon came to the notice of the school authorities, creating tension and widespread concern among students, parents, and locals. Following the incident, the parents of the two affected Hindu students lodged an FIR at Krishnai PS, based on which the police apprehended one Nur Sahida Begum, the mother of one of the accused students.

On Saturday, Goalpara District Commissioner Prodip Timung, Senior Superintendent of Police Navaneet Mahanta, and Inspector of Schools Khirush Missong visited the school to assess the situation. The officials interacted with locals, held discussions with the school administration, and gathered information regarding the incident.

After reviewing the matter, DC Prodip Timung directed the inspector of schools to immediately impose a ban on non-vegetarian tiffin for high school students, with the exception of eggs.

On the other hand, Pabitra Rabha, the newly elected MLA from the West Goalpara constituency, strongly condemned the incident and warned that stringent steps would be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The ABVP submitted a memorandum to both the police and district administrations, appealing for stringent action in this regard.

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