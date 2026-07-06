Dispur Police Arrest Man with Large Stash of Suspected Stolen Property

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested a man after recovering a large quantity of suspected stolen property and burglary tools during an intelligence-based operation in the city. The accused was identified as Hemanta Kalita (22), a resident of Kailashpur. He was apprehended after police allegedly found several stolen articles in his possession. During the operation, police recovered and seized five bicycles, 35 helmets, one Realme mobile phone, nine keypad mobile phones, two weighing machines and a variety of tools, including four hammers, three screwdrivers, three open spanners, three pairs of scissors, 12 lighters, two pliers and three hacksaw blades.

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