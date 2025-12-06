Guwahati: Veteran physician Dr Ananda Mohan Das passes away at 80

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Renowned physician Dr Ananda Mohan Das passed away at around 5 am on Friday at his residence in Guwahati. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer at a local healthcare facility in the city for the past several days.

Born on December 16, 1945, in Mirza, Dr Das completed his medical education and began his professional career in Rani, near Guwahati. Over the years, he served in various parts of Assam, offering dedicated medical service through his postings. Having lived in Sivasagar for many years, he earned widespread recognition as a skilled and compassionate doctor.

Dr Das retired in 2007 as Joint Director of Health Services, Guwahati. Even after retirement, he continued working actively and served with the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) until 2018.

His last rites were performed on Friday at the Mirza public crematorium. Dr Das, who passed away at the age of 80, leaves behind his wife, two sons, a daughter, several grandchildren, and other relatives.

Sivasagar District Journalists’ Association, Sibsagar Press Club, Sivasagar E-Media Association, officials and employees of the Health Department, along with various organizations and individuals, have expressed deep sorrow over his demise and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

