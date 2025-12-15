District administration imposes prohibitory orders in Bongaigaon ahead of New Year

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: To maintain public peace and prevent accidents during New Year celebrations and picnic outings, the Bongaigaon district administration has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 (a) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita across the district.

As per the order issued by District Magistrate Navadeep Pathak, drunken driving, riding or pillion riding under the influence of alcohol, bike modification, stunts, use of loudspeakers, DJs, and bursting firecrackers in public places in violation of noise pollution norms have been strictly prohibited. The order has come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

Also Read: Assam: Prohibitory order issued in Kokrajhar after BTC secretariat incident