Lok Sabha Election: Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel visits Dima Hasao

Haflong: To inspect the preparations for the election process in the Haflong Assembly constituency under the Diphu Lok Sabha constituency, the Chief Election Officer of the State Election Commission (SEC) Anurag Goel arrived in Haflong on Wednesday. Anurag Goel unveiled the Election Mascot (Hanguria) at the premises of District Commissioner’s office at Haflong, Dima Hasao district headquarters.

Chief Election Officer Anurag Goel held a meeting with Dima Hasao District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, and officers involved in the election process at the meeting room of the District Commissioner’s office in Haflong.

CEO Goel said, “We have arrived in Haflong today to take stock of the preparations for the elections. Here I discussed with the District Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and other election officers on preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Afterwards, I took stock of the arrangements of the strong rooms and counting centres and all the arrangements.

He also said that he hoped that the elections in the Haflong Assembly constituency would be held peacefully. The Chief Election Officer urged all the people of the Dima Hasao district especially the new voters to come out on April 26 to exercise their right to vote. The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held in April. The nomination process for the first phase of the election has already been completed.

