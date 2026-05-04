District administrations gear up for vote counting, impose Section 163 of BNSS

CORRESPONDENTS

KOKRAJHAR: The District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Kokrajhar, Dr. P. Uday Praveen, today held a press meet at the DC Conference Hall, Kokrajhar, to brief mediapersons on the preparedness for counting of votes for the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly, 2026. He said that counting would commence at 8 am, beginning with postal ballots, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs. He stated that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth, transparent, and efficient counting process. Altogether around 500 personnel, including supervisors, counting agents, and micro-observers, have been engaged to conduct the counting process in an orderly manner. The DC & DEO further said that five counting observers appointed by the Election Commission of India have arrived in Kokrajhar and are stationed at the Circuit House. The observers include Krishan Kumar Singh for 01-Gossaigaon, Ramji Mishra for 02-Dotma (ST), Pardeshi Siddhartha Komal for 03-Kokrajhar (ST), Daya Kishan Sharma for 04-Baokhungri, and Saurav Kumar Sinha for 05-Parbatjhora Assembly Constituencies. Providing details of counting arrangements, he stated that 01-Gossaigaon constituency with 5 candidates will have 11 rounds of counting; 02-Dotma (ST) with 5 candidates will have 13 rounds; 03-Kokrajhar (ST) with 6 candidates will have 14 rounds; 04-Baokhungri with 12 candidates will have 16 rounds; and 05-Parbatjhora with 8 candidates will have 17 rounds of counting. Highlighting security arrangements, he stated that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of BNSS have been imposed to maintain law and order during the counting process. Restrictions include the prohibition of gathering within 100 meters of counting centers; regulated entry only with valid identity cards; and restrictions on carrying mobile phones and electronic devices within designated areas, among others. He added that these measures are aimed at ensuring peaceful and orderly conduct of counting. Dr. Praveen said that the district administration is fully prepared and committed to conducting the counting process in a free, fair, and secure manner and requested cooperation from all.

SILCHAR: To ensure peaceful counting of votes, the Cachar district administration imposed stringent restrictions. The administration expressed concern over the possibility of disturbances, including election-related violence and malpractices by miscreants seeking to disrupt the process. Taking cognizance of the prevailing situation and the need to maintain peace and public safety, District Magistrate Aayush Garg issued an order strictly prohibiting the carrying of any form of weapon, including lathis, lances, spears, daos, sticks, etc. A complete ban had been imposed on the sale, purchase, or use of crackers, explosives, or any materials capable of producing sound or chemical effects. Even toy guns, toy pistols, and similar imitation weapons had also been barred. To avoid post-result tensions, the administration had disallowed all forms of victory celebrations. No political party, candidate, or supporter group will be permitted to organize victory processions, public gatherings, or celebratory events across any of the seven Legislative Assembly constituencies in Cachar. The order has been issued ex parte, considering the urgency and sensitivity of the situation, and it is directed at the public at large to ensure strict compliance.

JAGIROAD: Morigaon has imposed prohibitory restrictions under Section 163 of BNSS to ensure peaceful and smooth conduct of the counting process. According to an order issued by the District Magistrate, the restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to prevent any breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, mass gatherings, victory processions, and noise pollution during and after the counting process. As per the order, processions and sloganeering of any kind will not be allowed within the premises of the counting centre. The order came into force with immediate effect and will remain in force till the completion of the counting process. Violators will face legal action under the relevant provisions of law, the order stated.

TEZPUR: In view of ensuring peaceful counting of votes at the designated counting centre, Darrang College, Tezpur, the Sonitpur District Administration issued an order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, to ensure the maintenance of public order, safety, and the smooth conduct of the counting process. The prohibition will remain in force throughout the counting day, from 00:00 hours (midnight) to 23:59 hours on May 4, 2026, or until the completion of the counting process and formal declaration of results, whichever is later. To facilitate the orderly movement of officials, security personnel, and the general public and to prevent congestion in and around the counting venue, no parking of vehicles will be permitted on both sides of the Mahabhairab–Paruwa Chariali Road stretch from Mahabhairab Tiniali (Opp. Tilottama Bhawan) to iON Digital Zone, Rubber Bagan Tiniali, as well as along Darrang College West Road from Padmapati Road Tiniali to Collegiate School Tiniali. These stretches will remain restricted for vehicular movement, and access roads to both the main and back gates of Darrang College will be regulated or closed as per requirement. The Main Front Gate of Darrang College shall be used exclusively for the entry of Returning Officers (ROs), Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), and contesting candidates’ vehicles, while all officials and staff engaged in counting duty have been directed to park their vehicles at Collegiate Field, Tezpur. For systematic entry and movement, designated gates have been assigned for different Legislative Assembly constituencies, with Gate-I (near Law College) earmarked for officials and political agents of Tezpur and Naduar LACs and Gate-II (Commerce Building Back Gate) for officials and political agents of Dhekiajuli, Barchalla, and Rangapara LACs. All vehicle owners and drivers are instructed to strictly adhere to these regulations, and any violation will invite necessary legal action as per applicable laws. Executive magistrates have been deployed at all designated gates and key locations to ensure effective coordination with police and other concerned officials, along with adequate arrangements for regulated parking and monitoring of both front and back gate areas. The district administration seeks the cooperation of all citizens in adhering to these measures to ensure a peaceful and orderly counting process.

ORANG: The district administration of Udalguri issued a public notification regarding the appointment of counting observers by the Election Commission of India. The initiative aims to ensure transparency, accountability, and the smooth conduct of the counting process across the district. According to the notice issued by the Office of the District Commissioner, observers have been deputed for four LACs under Udalguri district: 45-Bhergaon, 46-Udalguri (ST), 47-Mazbat, and 48-Tangla. The appointed observers are Vinit Nandanwar for Udalguri (ST), Ajay Kumar Rai for Bhergaon, Nagaraju S for Mazbat, and Teresy Vanlalhruaii for Tangla. Each observer has been entrusted with overseeing the counting process to ensure strict adherence to election norms and guidelines. The administration has further informed that the observers will be available throughout the day on Monday to meet members of the public, contesting candidates, and representatives of political parties.

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