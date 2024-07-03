District Advisory Committee Meeting on PC-PNDT Act Held in Dima Hasao

HAFLONG: The District Advisory Committee meeting on the PC-PNDT Act, which prohibits selection or determination of sex during pregnancy, was held under the chairmanship of Dr. Marina L. Changsan, Addl. C.M.&H.O. (FW)-cum-District Appropriate Authority PC-PNDT Act Dima Hasao, today at the Office Chamber of the Addl. Chief Medical & Health Officer (FW), Haflong, on Tuesday.

The chairperson appealed to all the members of the District Advisory Committee to remain alert and keep a strict vigil on the functioning of the USG clinics that are conducting ultrasonography on pregnant women.

At present, there are five functional USG clinics in Dima Hasao. Till now, there has been no report or instance regarding an inquiry into the sex of the foetus by the husband or the guardian of the pregnant mother. Dr. Nenei Hrangkhol, a gynaecologist, and Dr. Joyce Doungel, a paediatrician at Haflong Civil Hospital, who were also present during the meeting, said that there has been no violation of the PC-PNDT Act in Dima Hasao till now.

The committee appealed to the people of Dima Hasao in general to avoid determining the sex of the foetus of the unborn child for any purpose. The sonographers were also lauded for abstaining from disclosing the sex of the foetus to the husband or guardian of the pregnant mother.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Nenei Hrangkhol, gynaecologist HCH, Dr. Joyce Doungel Paediatrician, HCH, Sumit Das, Advocate Haflong, and medical officials.

