District Commissioner Reviews Animal Husbandry Department Programmes in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

KALAIGAON: A review meeting with the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department of Udalguri was held on Tuesday in the premises of the DC's Conference Hall in Udalguri to assess departmental activities and progress under various programmes, including Aadhaar seeding, entrepreneurship development, disease control initiatives, and other ongoing schemes.

Dr Rupan Ch Baro, District Veterinary Officer of Udalguri district, briefed the meeting on the status of implementation, key achievements, and challenges encountered in the field. The meeting was chaired by the District Commissioner, Jay Vikas.

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