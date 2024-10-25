Jan Suraksha Campaign Launches in Kokrajhar to Enhance Access to Social Security Insurance

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Jan Suraksha Campaign, a national initiative launched by the department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, has officially commenced in Kokrajhar district. Running from October 15, 2024 to January 15, 2025, the campaign aims to provide affordable access to social security insurance to people across India. The key programmes under this initiative include the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and the Atal Pension Yojana (APY), all of which offer crucial insurance coverage and pension benefits to undeserved population.

This campaign, part of a larger national effort to promote financial inclusion and social security at the grassroots level, will bring essential financial services to rural communities. In Kokrajhar, the campaign will be implemented through camps held at 130 Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs). Each VCDC has been assigned a designated bank branch to coordinate efforts with district, block, and VCDC administrations, as well as government departments. Additionally, neighbouring bank branches, including Indian Post Payment Banks, will actively participate through their representatives to ensure the campaign reaches as many beneficiaries as possible. This comprehensive approach is expected to boost financial literacy and enhance access to social security benefits in Kokrajhar district.

