District Day celebrated in Dima Hasao with cultural programmes and unity

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Dima Hasao District Day was celebrated with great pride and enthusiasm, marking a significant occasion that reflects the identity, history, and aspirations of the people of the hill district. The daylong celebration highlighted the region's rich cultural heritage, vibrant traditions, and the strong sense of unity that binds its diverse communities.

The programme featured colourful cultural performances, traditional music and dances, and exhibitions showcasing the unique customs and artistic expressions of different ethnic groups. The event served as a moment to remember the district's journey, honour its roots, and renew collective commitment towards progress, harmony, and inclusive development.

Several dignitaries graced the occasion, including Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Mohet Hojai, Chairman, Dhriti Thaosen, MAC and President, BJP Dima Hasao, Donpainon Thasen, Executive Member, DHAC, Niranjan Hojai, Executive Member, DHAC, and Ajoy Chakraborty, nominated MAC. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Dima Hasao, along with Chairperson, Haflong Municipal Board Ripa Hojai, and representatives from various apex bodies, were also present.

Addressing the gathering, CEM Gorlosa and other speakers highlighted the importance of preserving cultural heritage while embracing modern development. They emphasized unity, peace, and cooperation as key pillars for the district's future growth and prosperity.

The celebration concluded on a high note, leaving participants inspired and proud of the unique spirit and identity of Dima Hasao.

