Haflong: Awareness programme organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A one-day Training-cum-Awareness-cum-Exhibition Programme was organized at the Skill Development Centre, Haflong, on Friday by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dima Hasao, with support from the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPV&FRA), Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India. The programme aimed to create awareness among farmers and other stakeholders on the protection of crop varieties, farmers’ rights, and conservation of indigenous plant genetic resources.

An exhibition held alongside the programme showcased various indigenous crop varieties, plant germplasm, horticultural produce, and value-added products. A total of 14 exhibition stalls were set up by different stakeholders, including KVKs, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) supported by NABARD and ASRLM, Self Help Groups (SHGs), and local entrepreneurs. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of around 150 delegates, comprising scientists, government officials, farmers, farm women, youth entrepreneurs, FPO members, and other stakeholders from across the district.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of MAC, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, Dhriti Thaosen, as the chief guest. In his address, he highlighted the vital role of KVKs in bridging the gap between scientists and farmers, and in promoting sustainable agricultural development through modern and climate-resilient technologies. He also stressed the importance of protecting crop germplasm and urged farmers to extend full cooperation in conserving indigenous varieties.

Dr Atul Chandra Sarma, Deputy Registrar, PPV&FRA, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, graced the occasion as the guest of honour. He emphasized the significance of protecting and registering indigenous plant varieties for their long-term conservation. Appreciating the efforts of KVK Dima Hasao, he delivered a detailed technical lecture on the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Act, 2001, explaining the registration process and benefits for farmers. He expressed optimism about active cooperation from tribal farmers, the Department of Agriculture, and KVK Dima Hasao for effective implementation of the Act.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by Dr Ardhendu Chakraborty, Senior Scientist and Head, KVK Dima Hasao. The occasion also featured the launch of an eco-friendly handbag as part of KVK Dima Hasao’s plastic-free initiative. Awards were presented under various categories to recognize outstanding contributions in agriculture and allied sectors.

As part of the programme, an input distribution drive was conducted, during which participants received neem oil, yellow sticky traps, vermicompost, feeders, drinkers, chicks, piglets, and other essential agricultural inputs.

