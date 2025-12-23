Review Meeting on Special Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls Held in Sivasagar

Sivasagar: A review meeting for the ongoing Special Summary Revision of the Electoral Rolls–2026, with the qualifying date as January 1, 2026, was conducted at Yuvadal, Sivasagar. Headed by District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Aayush Garg, the meeting was supplemented with the attendance of booth-level officers (BLOs) from different areas of the district. Moreover, Additional District Commissioner Meenakshi Parmey and Election Officer Aditi Neog were two of the other dignitaries to grace the meeting with their presence.

During the interaction, the District Election Officer stressed the need for preparing a correct, inclusive, and error-free electoral roll. The booth-level officers were directed to follow the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The authorities were notified that the Special Summary Revision will take place between December 27, 2025, and January 22, 2026. BLOs were advised to ensure that field-level verification is done satisfactorily and that eligible voters' names are included and those not eligible are deleted.