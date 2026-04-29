District Development Committee (DDC) reviews developmental progress in Kamrup

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The monthly meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC), Kamrup, was held on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Integrated District Commissioner’s Office, Amingaon, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra. The meeting reviewed the progress of various developmental schemes being implemented across the district.

During the meeting, departments including Panchayat & Rural Development (P&RD), Agriculture, Public Works Department (Roads & Buildings), Education, Irrigation, and Forest presented detailed reports on the status of ongoing schemes.

The District Commissioner emphasized the need to expedite developmental activities following the conclusion of polling. He urged all departments to adopt a proactive approach to ensure the timely execution of projects. He also directed the concerned officials to remain prepared for any seasonal or disaster-related situations and to ensure a prompt response.

Among those present were the Chief Executive Officer of Kamrup Zila Parishad, Siddhartha Goswami; District Development Commissioner Susanta Kumar Dutta; Additional District Commissioners Bikram Chetri, Aditya Gogoi, Geetashri Lachit, and Pranjit Kr. Deb, along with heads of departments from various sectors.

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