Sonitpur DRSC meeting reviews road safety measures and accident data

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Sonitpur, was held at Conference Hall-I of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur. The meeting was presided over by District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, in presence of Additional Superintendent of Police Moushumi Kalita, Chairperson of Tezpur Municipal Board Ramen Tamuli, DRSC Member Secretary Ajit Kumar Medhi, and other members of the committee.

The meeting reviewed the status of actions taken as per the minutes of the previous session. The Transport Department informed that a report on the requirement of signages across the district, especially at accident-prone spots, had been submitted. Discussions were held on rationalizing the installation of speed breakers across the district, with emphasis on ensuring a systematic and technical approach.

The Education Department briefed the house on the ‘Chota Cop’ initiative and other awareness programmes being carried out in schools. The meeting also highlighted the importance of community-level awareness on e-rickshaw operations and general road safety with concerned stakeholders.

As per data available on the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD) platform, 59 road accidents have been recorded in Sonitpur district so far in October 2025, including 8 fatal incidents. The District Transport Officer (DTO) informed that 463 cases of non-wearing of helmets and over 400 cases of overspeeding and dangerous driving were registered between October 1 and 27.

