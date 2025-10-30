Great Assam School Shakeout Programme held in Sonitpur District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Great Assam School Shakeout Programme (GASSP) 2025 was conducted across 25 selected schools under five Legislative Assembly Constituencies of Sonitpur district on October 29. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sonitpur, organized the exercise under the statewide initiative of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), in coordination with the Department of School Education, Government of Assam. The programme aimed to enhance disaster preparedness and promote awareness among school students and staff.

The mock drills on earthquake and fire safety were carried out simultaneously at 10:30 am across all designated schools, with enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and staff. Participants demonstrated key safety actions of ‘Drop, Cover, and Hold’ and practiced systematic evacuation procedures, supported by DDRF and Civil Defence volunteers under the supervision of the respective school disaster management committees.

Senior district officials monitored the drills across various educational blocks to ensure smooth execution. Co-District Commissioner of Barchalla and CEO of DDMA, Sonitpur, Kamal Baruah, visited Hem Barua HS School, Project Officer (Training & Capacity Building), ASDMA, and State Nodal Officer for GASSP 2025, Sonitpur district Kishore Dutta visited Tezpur Govt HS School and Silver Jubilee LP School, Gabharu, while DPO, DDMA Sonitpur, Partha Pratim Sharmah visited Surjodoi HS School, Gabharu. Other key officials from the district administration and DDMA, Sonitpur, also visited the designated institutions.

The drills served as a vital exercise to strengthen disaster preparedness, enhance response capacity, and foster a culture of safety and resilience within the education sector of Sonitpur district.

