District Disaster Management Committee held a review meet on devastation caused by storms in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia District Disaster Management Committee held an emergency meeting on Thursday to review the devastation caused by the recent storms in the district with the District Commissioner Swapneel Paul in the chair. He issued strict orders to the Water Resources Department to complete the erosion prevention work in Hatighuli embankment under Doomdooma Revenue Circle at war footing under Section 50 of the Disaster Management Act as breach in the embankment by Brahmaputra River may pose serious threat to 20 villages in coming monsoon. The meeting also reviewed the extensive damage caused by the recent storms in various parts of the district. The storm also destroyed a number of electricity poles and wires of the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited and damaged about 4,000 houses.

