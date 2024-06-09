District Food Safety office in Kokrajhar observed World Food Safety Day

KOKRAJHAR: Along with the rest of the nation, the World Food Safety Day-2024 was observed by the District Food Safety office in Kokrajhar on Friday focusing on the food and hygiene. The celebration was held in the conference hall of the Joint Director of Health Services, under the aegis of office of the District Food Safety, Kokrajhar.

A meeting was also held among the food business operators, ICDS, Supervisors, workers of Anganwadi, health workers and students of Kokrajhar Girls Higher Secondary School. The programme was initiated by District Food Safety Officer Bilifang Brahma. The meeting was attended by the ADC (Health), Kokrajhar, Kabita Deka as chief guest and Chakramani Brahma, Assistant Teacher of Kokrajhar Girls’ HS School- cum-Coordinator of National Children Science Congress as invited guest and Kokrajhar district and officers of the Food Safety from Kokrajhar and Gossaigaon.

The ADC of Health, Kokrajhar Kabita Deka delivered a speech on the importance of Food Safety Day and focussed on the food safety measures on day-to-day life of the people. Dr. Ganapati Das, District Officer, IDSP, Kokrajhar also delivered a speech on food and hygiene for day-to-day life of every person. They called upon all citizens to be aware of their consuming of adulterated food as many businessmen try to sell contaminated food items without keeping in mind the harmful impact on people’s lives. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks from Jaiklong Narzary, Food Safety Officer, Gossaigaon.

