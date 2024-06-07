Assam: Merger of RN Brahma Civil Hospital with Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital opposed

KOKRAJHAR: The conscious citizens of Kokrajhar town on Thursday registered their protest against the merging up of 200-bedded RN Brahma Civil Hospital situated in the heart of Kokrajhar town with the Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH) and demanded that the premier and pioneer civil hospital of BTC and lower Assam should not completely be merged with KMCH.

As the State government has issued an order for merging the civil hospital with the KMCH on Thursday, local conscious citizens of Kokrajhar came out and staged sit-in-protest against the merger. Former Cabinet Minister Pramila Rani Brahma also joined the sit-in-protest in front of RN Brahma Civil Hospital. The pharmacists and local people joined the protest and demanded continuation of the civil hospital.

Talking to media persons, former minister Pramila Rani Brahma said the 200-bedded RN Brahma Civil Hospital in the heart of Kokrajhar town was dedicated in the name of former minister and great tribal political leader late Rupnath Brahma and it was the only premier hospital in lower Assam and pioneer hospital of BTC districts giving exemplary services to the people.

This hospital is connected to the history of great tribal politician and reformer late Rupnath Brahma and emotions of local people. Additionally, she stated that although the State government should cease the hospital’s total shutdown, some emergency departments should remain open at the current civil hospital. She further warned that there would be an indefinite protest demonstration from Friday onward against the government’s move to close down the civil hospital.

Meanwhile, sources from the RN Brahma Civil Hospital said at least five departments-ENT, Psychiatry, Dental, Eye unit and physiotherapy have already been closed from June 6 and merged with KMCH. The machinery of these departments along with doctors have been taken away to KMCH. Besides, many nurses and doctors have already been shifted to KMCH.

On the other hand, it is learnt that the entire plot of lands of existing RN Brahma Civil Hospital was donated by the family of former minister late Rupnath Brahma for dedicating the hospital in his name but after closure of this hospital, the family members are likely to reclaim the land through legal procedure in near future.

