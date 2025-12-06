District-level consultation on digital violence and online safety held at Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: A district-level stakeholders’ consultation on ‘Digital Safety – Prevention & Response’ was held on Friday at the Conference Hall of the Biswanath Chariali Municipal Board. The programme was organized by Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women under the Women & Child Development Department, Biswanath, as part of the ongoing 16-day campaign on gender-based violence.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address by Mainul Haque Choudhary, District Social Welfare Officer, Biswanath. This was followed by a pledge-taking ceremony on the 16-day campaign, where the objectives of the initiative were briefed by the District Mission Coordinator, Sankalp: Hub for Empowerment of Women, Biswanath.

Additional District Commissioner Kabita Kakati Konwar delivered an insightful speech on ‘Digital Violence Against Women: Digital Safety, Risks, Challenges & Emerging Trends,’ highlighting the growing need for awareness and preventive measures in the digital space.

