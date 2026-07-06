Sanjib Bora Takes Charge as Acting Chairperson of Sivasagar Municipal Board

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Bringing an end to the prolonged deadlock in the Sivasagar Municipal Board, Deputy Chairperson Sanjib Bora has been appointed as the acting chairperson following the removal of Chairperson Mrinali Konwar.

The decision was made at a meeting of the municipal board held at the board office on Saturday, in accordance with the provisions of municipal law. The Board resolved to remove Konwar from the post and entrusted Bora with the responsibility of acting chairperson.

The political developments stem from a no-confidence motion moved on June 16 by seven ward members against Konwar. Of the seven members who signed the motion, six belonged to the BJP and one to the AGP. As required under the Municipal Act, a board meeting was convened within 20 days of the motion’s acceptance to decide the matter.

At the meeting, 11 elected ward members reportedly voted in favour of removing Konwar. Notably, the outgoing chairperson remained absent from the meeting, citing ill health.

Ward members had earlier alleged that Konwar was not cooperating with them in the functioning of the municipal board. However, Konwar had dismissed the no-confidence motion as a conspiracy, claiming it was triggered by her efforts to prevent alleged misuse of funds under the 16th Finance Commission.

Rejecting the allegation, Acting Chairperson Sanjib Bora described Konwar’s remarks as her personal opinion and denied any such motive behind the move.

Bora stated that a fresh board meeting would be convened within the next 45 days to elect and appoint a permanent chairperson of the Sivasagar Municipal Board.

Also Read: No-Confidence Motion Against Sivasagar Municipal Board Chairperson Deepens BJP Rift