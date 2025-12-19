District-level DEAF awareness and assistance camp held in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: A district-level camp on Depositor Education and Awareness Fund (DEAF) is going to be organized in Kokrajhar district on Friday under the guidelines of the Department of Financial Services, Government of India. District-level awareness and assistance camps on the DEAF are being organized across the state of Assam as part of the ‘Your Money, Your Rights’ public awareness campaign.

Sources said that the camps would continue to be held in various districts until December 31. These camps would be organized under the leadership of the district collector and the guidance of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Assam, by the lead bank of each district. The programme will see participation from all banks, insurance companies, pension departments, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF).

According to the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Assam, the special camp will be organized on Friday in Kokrajhar district under the supervision of the district collector and the lead district manager. The camp will be held from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at the Conference Hall of the Office of BDO, Kokrajhar. In this camp, assistance counters will be available to help citizens claim their unclaimed deposits, unclaimed insurance claims, unclaimed dividends, unclaimed shares, and mutual funds. Beneficiaries/claimants will also be assisted with KYC (Know Your Customer) updates, filling out of claim forms, and document verification, as required.

