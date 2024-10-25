District-level Monitoring Committee holds first meet for ‘Orunodoi 3.0’ scheme in Sivasagar District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The first meeting of the District-level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) for the ‘Orunodoi 3.0’ scheme was held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner’s Office on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Guardian Minister of Sivasagar Dr Ranoj Pegu, MLA of Thowra Sushanta Borgohain, District Commissioner Aayush Garg, representatives of the MLAs from Sivasagar, Nazira, and Amguri constituencies, and members appointed by the state government, including the Chairman of Assam Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board Kushal Duwari, Mayur Buragohain and Ghana Gogoi, along with other members.

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the government guidelines for the ‘Orunodoi 3.0’ scheme. It was decided that the draft beneficiary list, to be prepared by a three-member committee at the polling station level, would be ready within the month of November. Dr Ranoj Pegu, Guardian Minister of Sivasagar, provided several important suggestions during the meeting.

