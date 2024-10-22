Sivasagar Police Foil ONGC Abduction Plot, Arrest Key Conspirators Linked to ULFA(I)

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the Sivasagar police have arrested several individuals involved in a conspiracy to abduct officials of the ONGC Assam Asset, Nazira, engaged in an oil rig in the Bokota Nemuguri area. The arrests are linked to Bokata Nemuguri Police Station Case No.-11/2024 U/S- 61(2)/140(2)/62/3(5) BNS, R/W Sec.- 10/13 UAP Act.

During the investigation, it was uncovered that a group of miscreants working as Over Ground Workers (OGW) for the banned extremist outfit ULFA(I) were facilitating the kidnapping attempt. Based on credible evidence, the individuals namely Irshad Latif alias Mithu, resident of Babu Patty, Sivasagar; Trinayan Baruwati, resident of Chintamonigarh, Jorhat; Safikur Rahman alias Ali, resident of Punjaan, Sivasagar and Mubin Hazarika, resident of Desangmukh, Sivasagar have been arrested for playing key roles in the conspiracy. Additionally, another accused, Jorifuddin Ahmed, a resident of Dhai Ali, Sivasagar, was arrested on October 21. Another suspect, Rahul Hazarika alias Laden, who sustained injuries while attempting to escape from police custody, is currently receiving medical treatment at AMCH Dibrugarh. He will be arrested and presented in court after his treatment.

The investigation has revealed that the mastermind behind the plot is Abhijit Gogoi alias Aiseng Axom, a senior ULFA(I) cadre. Gogoi has been actively involved in several anti-national activities in Sivasagar and other districts, including the Joysagar CRPF camp grenade blast and the recovery of an IED on August 15.

The police are continuing their investigation, examining all angles of the case to prevent further sabotage and potential threats to government property and civilian lives. This was stated in a press release issued by the Sivasagar District Police on Monday.

Also Read: Denatari Rajaghat Village of Bajali District Bustles with Clay Lamp Making Tradition Ahead of Diwali

Also Watch: