District-level orientation on ‘Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan’ held at Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant move towards strengthening tribal leadership and participatory governance, the Udalguri district administration on Monday organized a district-level orientation programme on the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India. The event was held at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Udalguri, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Pulak Patgiri.

The orientation witnessed the participation of senior officers, heads of departments, and representatives of civil society organizations. In his inaugural address, DC Patgiri underscored the essence of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan as a transformative national mission designed to promote responsive governance and empower tribal communities through leadership development at the grassroots.

“This campaign is not merely an administrative exercise; it is a step toward nurturing local leadership and ensuring that every tribal citizen receives the benefits of welfare and development schemes with dignity and transparency,” Patgiri said. Assistant Commissioner and Nodal Officer Ananya Dutta briefed the gathering on the roadmap for implementation, informing that the campaign will cover 253 identified tribal villages across Udalguri district. She noted that the focus areas would include capacity building, institutional convergence, and encouraging active community participation in planning and development.

District Master Trainer Moon Jyoti Kashyap elaborated on the training framework, stating that block-level trainers will soon be appointed to conduct grassroots awareness sessions in village clusters. “The success of this mission will depend on the cooperation and coordination among all departments,” he emphasized. He also informed that the programme envisions preparing Village Development Perspective Plans and setting up Adi Seva Kendras to guide citizens about government schemes and entitlements.

Recognizing the role of community participation, DC Patgiri urged voluntary organizations and youth clubs to extend full cooperation in the mission. He entrusted Dr Milan Das, Chairman of MRSD NGO, with the responsibility of leading civil society engagement under the initiative in Udalguri district.

