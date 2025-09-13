District-level Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) review meeting held in Udalguri

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A district-level review meeting of the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) Advisory Committee was convened on Friday at the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Udalguri. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Pulak Patgiri, focused on evaluating the activities and schemes implemented during the months of April, May, and June.

RSETI Udalguri Director Ashutosh Chakma presented a detailed account of various training programmes conducted and loan-related records of the past quarter through a structured presentation.

In his address, DC Pulak Patgiri emphasized the need to make RSETI training programmes more impactful. He stressed that bank officials must work in close coordination with relevant departments to resolve technical issues swiftly, thereby ensuring that trained youth receive timely financial support for entrepreneurship and self-employment ventures.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarfraz Haque underscored the importance of departmental interventions to ensure that the trained youth genuinely benefit from such programmes.

