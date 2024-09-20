District-level Rural Self Employment Training Institute Advisory Committee meet held in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: The District Level RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institute) Advisory Committee (DLRAC) meeting was held in Lakhimpur in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office under the management of Bijit Borah, the Director of RSETI of Punjab National Bank and Convener of DLRAC. The meeting was chaired by Ranjit Swargiyari, the District Development Commissioner of Lakhimpur.

The agenda of the meeting began with the welcome address delivered by Bijit Borah. It was followed by the review and approval of the minute of the last DLRAC meeting held on May 10. Then the Director of RSETI apprised the RSETI Advisory Committee members about the progress of the works performed in the past days as per the last meeting minute. The Director briefed the important points of the minutes of last DLRAC meeting and steps taken thereof. In the meeting, the members of the committee discussed the problems faced by the RSETI trainees during the process of attaining loans from banks in order to generate their employment after the completion of their training. The meeting also discussed the progress of the process taken for allotment of the land to set up the RSETI Building. Moreover, the meeting also reviewed the performance of the RSETI during 2024-25 regarding training, settlement and credit linkage as well as conduct of EAP, sensitization programmes, success stories, made presentation of SDR compliance report, held discussion on CAPEX fund utilization-financial arrangement for computer lab, salient points suggested in monthly review meeting with ASRLM, credit linkage position of RSETI trainees etc.

The District Development Commissioner instructed the Lead District Bank Manager to initiate effective steps to mitigate the problems in this regard. He also called upon all in the meeting to extend their cooperation for the smooth conduct of the training for the unemployed youths in the upcoming years. In the same meeting, the Annual Activity Report for Financial Year 2023-24 was also launched.

