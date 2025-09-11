Dry days announced in Udalguri district ahead of BTC Election

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The Udalguri district administration has declared Dry Days in view of the forthcoming BTC election in Udalguri district. This was informed in an official order by District Magistrate Pulak Patgiri on Wednesday. The order was issued in concurrence with the rule 326 (a) of Assam Excise Rules, 2016 and Section 135 (c) of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1951 and in pursuance of WT message vide No. ECF No.271931/698 dated September 8, 2025 received from the Joint Secretary to the Govt of Assam Excise Department, prohibiting sale, possession, or distribution of liquor and intoxicants in hotels, shops, taverns, clubs, and private places from September 20 (4 PM) to September 22 (4 PM), on September 24 (day of poll including fresh poll, if any), and on September 26 till completion of counting. All liquor outlets, wholesale warehouses, and country spirit shops will remain closed, with violators facing action under relevant laws.

