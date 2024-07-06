District-level science-based competitions at Arjyabhatta Science Centre concludes in Kamrup district

PALASBARI: Aryabhatta Science Centre (ASC), Kamrup, in association with Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, has recently organised district-level science-based competitions among students on the development of science-based models, extempore speech, and poster drawing at Jawaharlal Nehru College, Boko, with a daylong programme.

Over 70 students from different schools in 14 blocks of Kamrup district have participated in the district-level competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, the principal of JN College, Dr. Tapan Dutta, urged the district coordinators and block coordinators to focus on the maximum participation of students in various competitions organised by Arjyabhatta Science Centres. He stressed reaching the untouched students in each block. He also asked the coordinators to involve mentor teachers in the preparation of various science-based models.

Addressing as chief guest of the programme, Director of Assam Science, Technology, and Environment Council (ASTEC), Dr. Jaydeep Baruah, said that Aryabhatta Sciences of 219 blocks of Assam under ASTEC is giving the students a great platform to showcase their latent talents, and he also asked the students to utilise the opportunities given by Aryabhatta Science Centres all over Assam.

Dr. Baruah said that earlier students were not getting opportunities to showcase their talents right from the school level, but now ASTEC has provided a great forum for the students to express their talents through various competitions organised by Aryabhatta Science Centres at the block, district, and state level.

He said that science is the key component in achieving the Atma Nirvor Bharat and that every child should express their idea in the form of drawing, models, ideas, and speech, and that ASTEC is always ready to help the students (from their initial stage) correct their drawbacks and upgrade their ideas.

He also cited a model developed by a student several years ago (which was displayed in a national exhibition in New Delhi) in which a bridge was designed over the 32-kilometre stretch of highway in Kaziranga National Park in order to reduce the death of animals in Kaziranga National Park due to accidents.

“Now that model based on Kazirnaga National Park is now becoming a reality. Now, the Assam government is building a bridge over the National Highway running through Kaziranga National Park,” said Baruah.

Barua has also advised the students to write their ideas or thoughts in a note book whenever they come to mind, and that such ideas could one day become a great achievement or milestone for the nation.

Dr. Praneswar Nath, Vice Principal of JN College, urged the students to try to achieve 100 percent success in their goals and asked the students to concentrate on innovation so that people in general could benefit from those innovations.

Mobaraque Hussain, Block Coordinator, Rampur Block Aryabhatta Science Centre, has said that the Aryabhatta Science Centres (under ASTEC), which involve thousands of students from all 34 districts of Assam, are becoming great science laboratories in Assam, and he said that the Aryabhatta Science Centre has been doing great jobs by creating awareness among students about the development of science models.

Dr. Ranjit Baishya, District Coordinator of Aryabhatta Science Centre, Kmarup, has explained the objectives of the meeting and asked the students and coordinators to show their best for the betterment of society. He also offered a vote of thanks to the dignitaries and guests. As far as the prizes are concerned, Anamika Kalita of Boko Block Aryabhatta Science Centre has got first rank in the poster drawing competition. Hiramoni Das of Bongaon Block Aryabhatta Science Centre has secured second rank, while Ragjit Thakuria of Rampur Block Aryabhatta Science Centre was adjusted to third. In the extempore speech competitions, Umme Salma of the Bongaon Block Aryabhatta Science Centre got first prize. Disha Lohkar of Rangia Block Aryabhatta Science Centre was adjusted second in the extempore speech competition.

In the model competitions, the models of Hrishita Das of Rangia Block Aryabhatta Science Centre have secured first place. Mangshi Deka and Diya Das of Bihdia Jhajikona Block Aryabhatta Science Centre had gathered second place.

