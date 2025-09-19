District-level SMC resource person training held in Tezpur under Samagra Shiksha

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A two-day district level School Management Committee (SMC) Resource Person Training, was organized under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Mission at the three venues of Tezpur PM Shri Tezpur Collegiate HSS, Tezpur Govt Boys’ HSS, and Rashtrabhasha Vidyalaya. The programme covers four educational blocks of Sonitpur district, with the participation of 238 members, including CRCCs from all clusters and selected teachers.

On the first day, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava attended the training at Tezpur Govt Boys’ HSS and motivated participants with his address. He emphasized that active and responsible SMCs formed the backbone of community participation in schools.

The sessions were facilitated by Resource Persons (RPs) drawn from BRPs and CRCCs, who engaged participants through presentations, group activities, motivational videos, and interactive discussions. Topics included flagship initiatives of Samagra Shiksha, roles and responsibilities of SMCs, strategies to reduce dropouts, boost enrolment, and promote inclusive education. Practical field experiences shared by the RPs enriched the training process.

