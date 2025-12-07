District-level teaching-learning material exhibition held in Bongaigaon

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: A district-level exhibition and competition on teaching-learning materials for foundational literacy and numeracy was held on Saturday at Prashanti Lodge, Bongaigaon. Organized under the supervision of Samagra Shiksha, Bongaigaon, the event aimed to make foundational learning more creative, joyful and effective while encouraging teachers to innovate in classroom materials.

A total of 24 schools from the four educational blocks of the district took part in the programme, following earlier rounds held at the cluster and block levels across the district's 810 foundational schools. Altogether 12 teachers competed in the literacy category and 12 teachers in the numeracy category.

The competition was judged by Banajit Sharma from NGO Bikramshila and Rini Tamuli from UNICEF. District Project Officer Kirti Goswami, FLN specialist Yashoda Basfor, and block-level officials were present.

Winners in both categories will be awarded certificates and trophies, and will get the opportunity to represent Bongaigaon at the state-level competition.

Also Read: Guwahati: District-Level NIPUN Axom TLM Exhibition held in City